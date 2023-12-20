Colorado Supreme Court "disqualifies" Trump from presidential primary ballot

Xinhua) 09:04, December 20, 2023

DENVER, United States, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot.

The Trump campaign vowed that they "will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court."

The ruling disqualified Trump due to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot under section 3 of the 14th Amendment "insurrection clause," which says officials who take an oath to support the Constitution are banned from future office if they "engaged in insurrection."

