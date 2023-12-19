California braces for heavy rains, storms this week
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The western U.S. state of California is set to brace a week of rains, winds and possible thunderstorms this week, as meteorologists warn of flooding and travel disruptions.
A weather system will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and high elevation snow through mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Sacramento.
Scattered showers are also moving across Southern California, according to NWS Los Angeles.
Two storm systems will move through Southwest California this week, with the second likely to produce widespread moderate to heavy rain, said NWS Los Angeles.
Experts are calling residents to clear out debris from rain gutters and waterways, and stay extra cautious while driving due to slick roadways.
