U.S. convoys transport "stolen Syrian oil, grains" to bases in Iraq: media

Xinhua) 13:33, December 18, 2023

DAMASCUS, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A 40-tanker convoy carrying oil taken from Syrian fields was witnessed departing Syria's northeastern al-Hasakah province for U.S. bases in neighboring Iraq on Sunday, state news agency SANA reported.

According to local sources cited by SANA, the convoy exited the Yarubiya countryside on the Iraqi-Syrian border through the unauthorized Mahmoudiya crossing.

Also Sunday, a convoy comprising 55 trucks loaded with grains taken from Syria, including wheat and barley, accompanied by tanks transporting pilfered oil, left the Yarubiya countryside via the unauthorized al-Walid crossing, said SANA.

This convoy, too, was reported to be heading towards U.S. bases on Iraqi territory, said SANA.

The news agency accused that these are "systematic efforts by the U.S. occupation to deplete and exploit Syrian national resources."

