Finland set to sign defense deal with U.S.
HELSINKI, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The government of Finland has decided to sign the so-called Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with the United States, which would allow the U.S. armed forces to use 15 of its military areas.
The government published the DCA document on Thursday, which would grant U.S. soldiers access to Finland's air force bases, naval bases, garrison areas, training areas, storage areas and Border Guard barracks.
The DCA would enable the U.S. forces to preposition defense equipment, supplies and material in the territory of Finland, and would allow for the entry and movement of U.S. aircraft, vessels and vehicles.
In August 2022, Finland opened negotiations with the United States on a DCA. These were concluded in October 2023.
The government of Finland proposes to authorize Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen (or in his absence Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen) to sign the DCA on Dec. 18 in Washington D.C.
Since the DCA contains provisions of a legislative nature, it is subject to approval by Finland's Parliament.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. surveillance scope counter to international law: FM spokesperson
- New survey finds U.S. adolescents using illicit substances in 2023 below pre-pandemic levels
- U.S. Fed leaves interest rates unchanged as inflation cools, signaling end to rate hiking cycle
- U.S. House Republicans vote to authorize impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden
- One-third of selective U.S. colleges consider legacy admissions: survey
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.