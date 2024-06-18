China makes notable progress in water resources conservation, intensive use: ministry

Xinhua) 16:29, June 18, 2024

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China has witnessed remarkable progress in water management over the past decade, recording great achievements in water resources conservation and intensive use, and improvements in flood and drought prevention, the Ministry of Water Resources said Tuesday.

Total water use in China has been kept below 610 billion cubic meters over the past decade, while water consumption per 10,000 yuan (1,405 U.S. dollars) of GDP and water consumption per 10,000 yuan of industrial added value dropped by 41.7 percent and 55.1 percent, respectively, Chen Min, vice minister of water resources, told a press conference.

Over the past decade, the water supply capacity of newly-added water conservancy projects has amounted to about 200 billion cubic meters, three times that of the previous decade, according to Chen.

Newly-added irrigated farmland area has reached around 87 million mu (5.8 million hectares) over the last decade, and effective irrigated farmland area across the country has hit 1.055 billion mu, said Chen.

Chen also noted that China's flood control and drought resistence capabilities have improved as a whole thanks to strengthened early-warning measures, and improved flood control projects.

Meanwhile, China has made strides in ensuring water security for rural residents over the past decade, increasing tap water accessibility in China's rural areas to 90 percent.

Looking ahead, Chen said China will continue to engage in all-around high-quality water management to ensure water security for the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)