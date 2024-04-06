Shuikou Hydropower Station opens sluices for water discharge in Fujian

Xinhua) 10:31, April 06, 2024

This photo taken on April 5, 2024 shows Shuikou Hydropower Station opening its sluices for water discharge due to recent rainfalls on the upper reaches of Minjiang River in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2024 shows Shuikou Hydropower Station opening its sluices for water discharge due to recent rainfalls on the upper reaches of Minjiang River in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2024 shows Shuikou Hydropower Station opening its sluices for water discharge due to recent rainfalls on the upper reaches of Minjiang River in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2024 shows Shuikou Hydropower Station opening its sluices for water discharge due to recent rainfalls on the upper reaches of Minjiang River in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2024 shows Shuikou Hydropower Station opening its sluices for water discharge due to recent rainfalls on the upper reaches of Minjiang River in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Zhong Wenxing)