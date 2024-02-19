China to use over 18 bln cubic meters of unconventional water in 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China aims to utilize more than 18 billion cubic meters of unconventional water this year, as part of its efforts to conserve water, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.
China also strives to improve the recycled water utilization rate within water-scarce cities at the prefecture level and above to over 24 percent this year, the ministry said.
Unconventional water sources such as recycled water are an important supplement to conventional water resources.
The development and utilization of non-conventional water sources can increase water supply, reduce sewage discharge and improve water use efficiency, which plays a key role in alleviating the contradiction between supply and demand of water resources in China.
