China's water-scarce cities to top 25 pct waste-water reutilization by 2025
(Xinhua) 17:42, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China aims to bring the utilization rate of recycled water in water-scarce cities at the prefecture level and above to over 25 percent by 2025, according to a government guideline.
The guideline, issued by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, states that China should do more to conserve water and improve the efficiency of its sewage treatment.
China will also build 100 green and low-carbon benchmark plants for sewage treatment by 2025, according to the guideline.
