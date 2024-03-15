China's reservoir storage capacity expands in past decade

March 15, 2024

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's reservoir storage capacity went up by 163.2 billion cubic meters in the past decade, an official said on Thursday.

In the period, the country improved its basin flood control engineering system, which is mainly composed of reservoirs, river courses, embankments and flood storage areas, said Vice Minister of Water Resources Liu Weiping at a press conference.

The proportion of losses caused by floods and waterlogging to gross domestic product decreased from 0.51 percent in the previous decade to 0.24 percent, he said.

The annual completed investment in water conservancy construction climbed from 375.8 billion yuan (52.93 billion U.S. dollars) to 1.2 trillion yuan in the past decade, he said.

