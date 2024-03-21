China unveils regulations on water conservation
BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council, unveiling regulations on the country's water conservation work.
Effective on May 1 this year, the regulations on water conservation aim to provide legal guarantee for China's water security, advancement of ecological progress and high-quality development.
The regulations determine rules on water use management, including setting water use quotas for key crops, industrial products and service sectors, controlling annual water use amounts within administrative regions, and restricting water-intensive projects in regions with severe water shortage or groundwater over-exploitation.
The regulations specify water conservation measures in sectors like agricultural and industrial production, and improved rules on supervision and safeguards for water conservation.
The regulations also stipulate legal liabilities for unlawful acts such as using outdated and water-intensive technologies, equipment and products that have been eliminated by government orders.
Photos
Related Stories
- Water resources achievements in the past decade
- China's mega water diversion project benefits over 176 mln people
- China's reservoir storage capacity expands in past decade
- Researchers uncover future variations of irrigation water use in China
- UN-Habitat, Chinese University report offers lessons on alleviating urban water challenges
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.