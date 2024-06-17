Former Heilongjiang vice governor expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua) 16:34, June 17, 2024

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yixin, former vice governor of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, an official statement said Monday.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS) upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to the statement by the CCDI and NCS.

Wang was also formerly a member of the standing committee of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee and deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the Heilongjiang provincial government.

The statement said Wang had lost his ideals and convictions, associated with political swindlers, and refused to cooperate with the investigation against him, adding that he is "morally corrupt."

The investigation found that Wang concealed information about properties owned by his family, selected and appointed officials in a manner that violated the discipline and took money and valuables in return, and took advantage of his positions to seek profits for others, said the statement.

Wang was also found to have benefited others on land development and project contracting, and taken huge amounts of illicit money and valuables in return, according to the statement.

The statement said Wang had committed duty-related violations and is suspected of the crime of accepting bribes.

Wang's illicit gains will be confiscated and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution, according to the statement.

