Former head of state reserves authority under probe

Xinhua) 15:04, June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Wufeng, former director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and law.

Zhang is also a former secretary of the leading Party members group of the administration.

The investigation is being conducted by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

