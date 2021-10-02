Senior Chinese political advisor under probe

Xinhua) October 02, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Fu Zhenghua, deputy head of the Committee on Social and Legal Affairs of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and law.

The investigation is being conducted by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released on Saturday.

