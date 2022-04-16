Senior political advisor of Beijing under probe

Xinhua) 15:33, April 16, 2022

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Yu Luming, vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and law.

The investigation is being conducted by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to a statement released on Saturday.

