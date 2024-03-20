Senior political advisor of Xinjiang under probe

Xinhua) 14:26, March 20, 2024

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Dou Wangui, a senior political advisor of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Dou, vice chairperson of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected serious violations of laws and regulations.

