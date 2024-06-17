China activates Level-IV emergency response to potential flooding
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response to possible flooding in Zhejiang and Guizhou on Sunday as rainstorms are expected in these regions.
Heavy downpours or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of the Sichuan Basin, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, Henan, Hubei and Heilongjiang from Sunday to Monday, said the headquarters.
The headquarters maintained a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Fujian and Guangxi, and a Level-IV emergency response to drought in Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Shandong and Henan.
At present, four work teams dispatched by the headquarters are providing instructions and assistance on flood prevention and drought control in some front-line regions.
China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with Level I being the most severe response.
Photos
Related Stories
- Torrential rains prompt evacuations in east China's Fujian
- China activates emergency response to flooding in southern regions
- China warns of floods in southern regions
- China's 37 rivers see floods above warning levels
- Feature: China-donated tents offer swift shelter for flood-hit Afghans
- China's Dongjiang River sees first flood of 2024
- Hanjiang River in south China sees 3rd flood of 2024
- Hanjiang River in south China sees second flood of 2024
- Chinese vice premier urges intensified emergency rescue, flood response work
- China continues to battle flood in Pearl River basin
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.