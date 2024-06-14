Global recruitment! Haikou recruits 342 urgently needed talents from foreign college graduates

People's Daily Online) 16:56, June 14, 2024

On June 13, the Talent Development Bureau of the Haikou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Haikou jointly issued the "Announcement on the Recruitment of Urgently Needed Talents from Foreign College Graduates for Enterprises and Institutions in 2024". An overseas talent recruitment activity was carried out and sought to recruit 342 talents from foreign college graduates for enterprises and institutions. Among them, 19 will be allocated to public institutions, 10 will be allocated to statutory institutions, 61 will be allocated to state-owned enterprises, and 252 will be allocated to key industry park enterprises.

It is reported that this overseas talent recruitment activity is focused on key industries and parks, and will recruit 342 talents for enterprises, public institutions, statutory institutions, Jiangdong New Area, High-tech Zone, Comprehensive Bonded Zone and other key parks, in the fields of advanced manufacturing, modern service industry, biomedicine and headquarters economy. Among them, foreign talents are encouraged to apply for 10 positions at Jiangdong New Area Management Bureau and Haikou International Investment Promotion Bureau. The job interview will take place on a face-to-face basis without written tests for 71 positions of statutory institutions and state-owned enterprises. This activity aims to recruit 131 talents with doctoral or master's degrees, accounting for 38.3% of total recruitments, highlighting the recruitment of highly educated and professional talents. There are 21 positions with an annual salary of more than 300,000 yuan, and 73 positions with an annual salary of 200,000 to 300,000 yuan.

Eligible candidates should apply through the official website of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Haikou (http://rsj.haikou.gov.cn/) from July 1 to July 12, 2024.

According to a spokesperson of the Talent Development Bureau of the Haikou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the prosperity and development of the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port is clear, and this provides broad space and rare opportunities for overseas talents. This overseas talent recruitment activity is an important measure for Haikou to implement the talent-driven city strategy and implement the "Coconut City Talent Plan". In the next phase, Haikou will focus on creating a talent development environment that will retain talents by resolving practical problems, such as housing, children's education, and medical services.

