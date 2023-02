S China's Haikou makes efforts to build “street market economy”

Xinhua) 13:22, February 21, 2023

Tourists watch as a live band performs at a street market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 3, 2023. Since this year, Haikou City has made great efforts to build "street market economy." (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A snack stall is seen at a street market featuring traditional custom in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 19, 2023. Since this year, Haikou City has made great efforts to build "street market economy." (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows a street market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Since this year, Haikou City has made great efforts to build "street market economy." (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Children look on as a stall owner demonstrates calligraphy at a street market featuring traditional custom in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 19, 2023. Since this year, Haikou City has made great efforts to build "street market economy." (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

