English version of 2023 China Yearbook published

This photo taken on June 13, 2024 shows the dust jacket of the English version of the 2023 China Yearbook. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The English version of the 2023 China Yearbook has been published and will be distributed at home and abroad.

The English version includes sections on China's national conditions, political party system and state institutions, as well as a section on China today. It also includes an annual special edition, news photos and a chronicle of major events, publisher Xinhua Publishing House said in a statement on Thursday.

The yearbook has over 1 million words and contains more than 100 pictures of historical value.

First published in 1981, the English China Yearbook provides a comprehensive and professionally edited record of China's development annually, offering authoritative content and informative data.

People working in various fields, both in China and abroad, can use the yearbook to improve their understanding and study of China, said the publisher.

