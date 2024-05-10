Chinese publishers stage Doha Int'l Book Fair

DOHA, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The 33rd Doha International Book Fair kicked off here in the Qatari capital on Thursday with Chinese publishers displaying about 300 types of books about China.

Themed "Knowledge Builds Civilizations," the multi-day event will run until May 18, which attracted over 500 publishers from more than 40 countries, according to the organizer.

A Chinese delegation, led by Beijing Zhongke Import &Export Ltd., has brought a wide range of categories and genres from China, including politics, technology, Chinese culture, and Chinese language learning.

The Chinese booth, themed "Read China," aims to introduce via books the traditional Chinese culture and China's civilization.

The Chinese delegation will also engage in in-depth talks with their local and regional counterparts on publishing cooperation, copyright trade, and digital product sales.

Established in 1972, the Doha International Book Fair is one of the largest and oldest book fairs in the region.

