Chemical and biological methods help restore ancient books in north China

Gao Xuemiao binds a restored ancient book at Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin Library is home to a collection of 590,000 ancient books and has conducted ancient book restoration work for over 70 years.

Gao Xuemiao, 38, leads the restoration team at the library. He is the first restoration expert with a background in chemistry since the establishment of the department in 1978.

Nowadays, ancient book restoration is increasingly viewed as a cross-disciplinary process. The incorporation of chemical and biological methods brings the process a more scientific dimension. "We conducted chemical analyses before the restoration process to find the matched paper, and make tailored plans for each ancient book," Gao said.

Gao Xuemiao selects paper samples for ancient book restoration at Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gao Xuemiao selects paper materials for ancient book restoration at Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gao Xuemiao prepares agent for experiment at the laboratory of Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gao Xuemiao measures the value of paper fibers at the laboratory of Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows a view of the ancient book restoration department at Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gao Xuemiao (R) guides an intern to restore an ancient book at Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows an ancient book of Qing Dynasty and a matched paper for restoration (R) at Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member restores an ancient book at Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gao Xuemiao cleans experimental utensils at the laboratory of Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gao Xuemiao writes measurement records at Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gao Xuemiao prepares agent for experiment at the laboratory of Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gao Xuemiao (3rd L) poses for a group photo with his colleagues at Tianjin Library in north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

