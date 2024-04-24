Home>>
In Numbers: Reading in the digital age
World Book Day is an annual celebration initiated by UNESCO to promote reading, publishing and copyright. This year's World Book Day falls on Tuesday.
Gen Zers are the new force in digital reading as they read an average of 28 books throughout the year, with an average reading time of 83 minutes per day.
