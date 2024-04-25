Revenue growth for digital reading in China hits 5-year high

Xinhua) 10:21, April 25, 2024

KUNMING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The revenue of China's digital reading industry in 2023 reached 56.7 billion yuan (7.98 billion U.S. dollars), marking 22.33-percent growth year on year and the highest annual growth in five years.

The numbers were included in a report on digital reading published at the third National Conference on Reading held Wednesday in Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The country had more than 59.33 million digital reading materials as of last year, representing a 12.54 percent increase from the previous year.

Additionally, 570 million people engaged in digital reading during the period, according to the report.

