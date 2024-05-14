Chinese books attract global attention at Italy's biggest book fair

A visitor selects Chinese books during the Turin International Book Fair in Turin, Italy, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Yaoting)

TURIN, Italy, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese publishers seized the opportunity to reach new readers at the biggest book fair in Italy recently.

The Turin International Book Fair, held from May 9 to 13, attracted more than 4,000 publishing professionals from 43 countries and regions around the world, under the theme of "Imaginary Life."

The China National Publications Import and Export Co (CNPIEC) had a booth at the fair, promoting 458 books from 22 Chinese publishers.

"The opportunity to buy this kind of book is rare, and I hope to see more similar Chinese books at future book fairs," said Giacomo, a student from Turin University who didn't give his surname. Giacomo bought a book on ancient Chinese characters for 20 euros (21 U.S. dollars).

Visitors learn about Chinese calligraphy during the Turin International Book Fair in Turin, Italy, May 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Yaoting)

Meanwhile, the most popular titles sold at the booth were Mandarin teaching textbooks, followed by illustrated books on traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting.

"Italian consumers are very interested in Chinese books and culture, and even though there is a language barrier, it does not affect their enthusiasm to read and buy," said a CNPIEC employee.

Chinese writer Yu Hua (L) speaks at a signing session during the Turin International Book Fair in Turin, Italy, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Yaoting)

The Confucius Institute at the University of Turin also had a booth at the book fair, hosting traditional Chinese cultural activities such as chess, paper-cutting, and calligraphy.

Dai Lan, director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Turin, said that these activities and the sale of Chinese textbooks are aimed at cultivating more interest in Chinese culture among foreigners.

During the fair, the Confucius Institute and the University of Turin cooperated in organizing a range of literary exchange activities. They invited famous Chinese writers such as Yu Hua and Lu Min for face-to-face exchanges with local readers. On Sunday afternoon, Lu brought the Italian version of his work "The Lost City" to a book signing event, which attracted more than 500 local fans.

