Chinese Huawei announces winners of "Women in Tech" Competition

Xinhua) 08:57, June 06, 2024

Winners attend an award ceremony of Huawei's ICT competition "Women in Tech" in Dhaka, Bangladesh on June 4, 2024. Huawei has awarded the winners of its ICT competition "Women in Tech" at its gala ceremony, aiming to develop local ICT talent and enable knowledge sharing among current female STEM students. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Huawei has awarded the winners of its ICT competition "Women in Tech" at its gala ceremony, aiming to develop local ICT talent and enable knowledge sharing among current female STEM students.

Inspired by the theme "Tech for Her, Tech by Her, Tech with Her," the competition was launched for the first time in Bangladesh last year. With the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as the strategic partner, 18 were selected for the final round from 750 participants.

The winning team goes to Dhaara, a team worked on how solar energy and other technologies can be used to ensure a safe water supply, and four participants won at the individual level for their excellent performance.

Pan Junfeng, president of Huawei South Asia and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, said," As a localized company in Bangladesh, Huawei has always attached high importance to females on job, internship opportunities and ICT upskilling in its various talent development programs. We will continue our efforts on females' ICT talent development."

Zara Jabeen Mahbub, Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "Programs like Huawei's 'Women in Tech' are of immense importance to our country. They serve as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging the current generation of talented female students to showcase their skills and prepare themselves to become competent professionals in the future."

Huawei launched its 'Women In Tech' project in 2020 globally. Besides this competition, Huawei also organizes Seeds for the Future and Huawei ICT Competition to highlight the youth's potential and propel the nation towards a more inclusive and technologically advanced future.

