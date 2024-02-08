Chinese vice premier meets with ITU secretary-general

Xinhua) 08:56, February 08, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Doreen Bogdan-Martin, secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Wednesday met with Doreen Bogdan-Martin, secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in Beijing.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China attaches great importance to global cooperation in the field of information and communication, and China will, as always, support the ITU in playing its role as the United Nations specialized agency in charge of information and communication technology (ICT) affairs.

China stands ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with other parties concerning the development and utilization of global frequency and communication resources, the formulation of international ICT standards, the construction of digital infrastructure and the governance of emerging digital technologies, so as to jointly build an open, inclusive, interconnected and common development world, he said.

For her part, Bogdan-Martin highly appreciated the great achievements in the development of China's information and communication industry, thanked China for its long-term support for the work of the ITU, and expressed willingness to further strengthen cooperation with China.

