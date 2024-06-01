3 killed, 25 injured in east China garage explosion

Xinhua) 10:59, June 01, 2024

NANCHANG, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and 25 others injured following the explosion at a garage in east China's Jiangxi Province on Friday evening, local authorities said.

The explosion took place at around 7 p.m. at a roadside garage in Jinshan Town of Shangli County, causing a residential building to collapse, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

All the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment, and the rescue operation has ended.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

