Home>>
3 killed, 25 injured in east China garage explosion
(Xinhua) 10:59, June 01, 2024
NANCHANG, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and 25 others injured following the explosion at a garage in east China's Jiangxi Province on Friday evening, local authorities said.
The explosion took place at around 7 p.m. at a roadside garage in Jinshan Town of Shangli County, causing a residential building to collapse, according to the county's emergency management bureau.
All the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment, and the rescue operation has ended.
The cause of the incident is being investigated.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2 dead, 6 injured in minibus explosion in NE China
- 6 dead after factory explosion in south China
- State Council to oversee probe into coal mine explosion in NW China
- 2 killed, 2 injured in gas explosion in China's Hebei
- China sets up investigation team for restaurant gas explosion
- Four detained for deadly barbecue restaurant explosion in NW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.