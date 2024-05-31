China launches communication satellite for Pakistan

Xinhua) 08:23, May 31, 2024

A Long March-3B rocket carrying a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 30, 2024. The satellite has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Liu Yanan/Xinhua)

XICHANG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan using a Long March-3B rocket, with the launch taking place at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, at 8:12 p.m. Thursday.

The satellite has entered its planned orbit.

The launch was the 524th mission of the Long March rocket series.

A Long March-3B rocket carrying a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 30, 2024. The satellite has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Liu Yanan/Xinhua)

A Long March-3B rocket carrying a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 30, 2024. The satellite has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Liu Yanan/Xinhua)

A Long March-3B rocket carrying a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 30, 2024. The satellite has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Liu Yanan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)