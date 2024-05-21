Home>>
China's Kuaizhou-11 Y4 rocket launches 4 new satellites
(Xinhua) 13:09, May 21, 2024
JIUQUAN, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched the Kuaizhou-11 Y4 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending four new satellites into space.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site.
The four satellites, including the Wuhan-1 satellite and an ultra-low orbit technology test satellite, have entered their planned orbits.
The launch was the 32nd flight mission of the Kuaizhou rocket series.
