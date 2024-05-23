Beijing-3C satellite constellation captures its first image

Xinhua) 09:35, May 23, 2024

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing-3C satellite constellation captured its first image on Tuesday, according to a report from industry newspaper China Space News.

The image was received by a satellite ground station in Beijing. It shows a collection of buildings located next to a river and has clear textures, distinct layers, rich detail, vibrant colors, and an overall smooth image quality.

China launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 11:06 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday, sending Beijing-3C into a preset orbit. The constellation will be primarily used to provide remote sensing satellite data that has high spatial and temporal resolution.

After it is put into operation, its four satellites will operate within a phased array network, providing support for such fields as land resource management, agricultural resource survey, ecological environment monitoring, and urban application.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)