China's low-orbit broadband satellite internet applied overseas for first time

Xinhua) 08:21, May 22, 2024

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying a test satellite for satellite internet technologies blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Dec. 30, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- A private Chinese commercial space company, in collaboration with a Thai university, has conducted the first trial of a low-orbit satellite internet broadband communication network successfully in Thailand.

The achievement marks the first overseas application and exploration of China's low-orbit broadband satellite internet.

GalaxySpace, a private satellite maker in Beijing, established a ground test station at the Mahanakorn University of Technology in Thailand, based on low-orbit broadband internet. It can continuously observe the communication capabilities of millimeter-wave satellite signals in local weather conditions.

This cooperation provides a platform that local enterprises and universities can use to research low-orbit satellite communication systems, and helps boost the development of Thailand's related technological capabilities and application scenarios, said Liu Chang, vice president of GalaxySpace.

