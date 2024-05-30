China, Arab states enjoy traditional friendship: foreign ministry

By Xu Zheqi (People's Daily App) 16:53, May 30, 2024

China and Arab states enjoy a traditional friendship and are strategic partners who trust each other, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said at a routine press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. "China will continue to pursue collective cooperation with Arab states, build a more all-dimensional cooperation platform, and open a new chapter and embark on a new journey of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum," Mao said.

