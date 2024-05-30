Languages

Thursday, May 30, 2024

China, Arab states adopt Beijing Declaration

(Xinhua) 16:03, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum adopted the Beijing Declaration here on Thursday.

