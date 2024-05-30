Top Chinese diplomat meets foreign guests

Xinhua) 11:14, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met respectively with foreign guests who came to China to attend the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing on Wednesday.

During the meeting with Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister and foreign minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Wang said that China has always supported Libya in achieving stable development, and safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. China is ready to work jointly with Libya to further consolidate political mutual trust, enhance exchanges, and continuously enrich the connotation of the friendly and cooperative relations between the two sides.

Dbeibah said that Libya attaches great importance to developing relations with China and firmly adheres to the one-China principle. Libya expects China to play a greater role in promoting the early settlement of the Palestinian question.

When meeting with Iraqi deputy prime minister and foreign minister Fouad Hussein, Wang said that China firmly supports Iraq in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, unity and territorial integrity, supports the Iraqi government in developing the economy, improving people's livelihood and combating terrorism, and opposes external interference in Iraq's internal affairs.

Hussein said that developing relations with China is a diplomatic priority of the Iraqi government, and Iraq always firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests. Iraq has been actively participating in the construction of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and is willing to continue to expand collective cooperation between the two sides, he added.

During the meeting with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Wang said that China is ready to work with Arab states, guided by the important consensus reached by the heads of state of China and Arab states, to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and play a constructive role in maintaining world peace and stability and resolving regional hotspots. China is ready to continue to work with the Arab League and Arab countries to promote an early, full, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question.

Gheit said the Arab side is ready to make joint efforts with China to open up broader prospects for richer and more diverse Arab-China relations. The Arab side always firmly adheres to the one-China principle, he added.

During the meeting with Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk, Mauritania's minister of foreign affairs, cooperation and Mauritanians abroad, Wang said that China will continue to firmly support Mauritania in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions, and oppose external forces interfering in Mauritania's internal affairs. China is ready to continue to provide assistance within its capacity for Mauritania's economic and social development, and is ready to cooperate closely with Mauritania to consolidate and expand China-Arab collective cooperation.

Merzouk said Mauritania firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and is ready to work with China to push forward the continuous development of Arab-China and Africa-China relations, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

During the meeting with Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf, Wang said that China and Algeria are sincere friends and natural partners. China firmly supports Algeria in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and opposes external forces interfering in Algeria's internal affairs. China is ready to continue to support and cooperate closely with Algeria to safeguard the international fairness and justice, as well as the interests of developing countries, and jointly promote an early, full, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question.

Attaf said that Algeria adheres to the one-China principle, and is ready to further strengthen bilateral cooperation on all fronts and promote greater development of bilateral relations.

When meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Wang expressed congratulations on Syria's return to the Arab League family. China supports the Syrian government in safeguarding national security, stability and development. It is believed that Syria's return to the Arab League will play a constructive role in the development of China-Arab relations, and China-Syria relations will also gain new impetus with the further development of China-Arab relations, he added.

Mekdad said under the guidance of the two heads of state, Syria is willing to work with China to promote the lasting and in-depth development of bilateral relations.

When meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Wang said that China is willing to work with Morocco to deepen exchanges and cooperation in economy, trade, investment, industry, tourism and civil aviation, enhance public support for friendship between the two countries, and open up broader prospects for China-Morocco strategic partnership.

Bourita said Morocco attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and is willing to have close communication and coordination with China under the mechanisms of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf, who is in China for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, who is in China for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who is in China for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who is in China for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Mauritania's minister of foreign affairs, cooperation and Mauritanians abroad Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk, who is in China for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, who is in China for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister and foreign minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2024. Dbeibah is here to attend the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

