China, Arab states to raise common voice on Palestine issue: senior diplomat

Xinhua) 10:23, May 28, 2024

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Arab states will raise a common voice on the Palestine issue at the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, Deng Li, China's vice foreign minister, said at a press briefing on Monday.

Deng said that this conference will focus on in-depth discussions and study specific measures on implementing consensus reached by the heads of state, expanding China-Arab cooperation in various fields, and accelerating the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future.

The conference plans to adopt a number of outcome documents, which will further consolidate the consensus between China and Arab states, plan the next stage of cooperation, and raise a common voice from China and Arab states on the Palestinian issue, he revealed.

Deng said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the forum's opening ceremony on May 30 together with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Tunisia's President Kais Saied, and the United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan -- all of whom will pay state visits to China from May 28 to June 1.

Xi will also deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony, Deng added.

This fully embodies the common desire of the two sides to unite, cooperate and push China-Arab states relations to a new level, he concluded.

