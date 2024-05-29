Chinese FM meets Sudanese counterpart

Xinhua) 09:25, May 29, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with his Sudanese counterpart Hussein Awad, who is in China for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here Tuesday with his Sudanese counterpart Hussein Awad, who is in China for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Noting this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is firmly committed to developing friendly relations with Sudan.

Wang said China supports Sudan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, achieving domestic peace and stability, and exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions. China will continue to promote the international community to provide favorable external conditions for the settlement of the Sudan issue.

China appreciates Sudan's active support for and participation in the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, he said, noting China is ready to use the 10th ministerial conference as an opportunity to promote relations between China and Arab countries.

Wang said China is also ready to work with African countries, including Sudan, to successfully host this year's Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to contribute to building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Hussein expressed admiration for China's great achievements in development, and thanked China for its strong support in Sudan's development. Sudan adheres to the one-China principle, and will always firmly support China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, he added.

Hussein said Sudan attaches great importance to the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and FOCAC, and is ready to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields within the framework of the two important forums.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with his Sudanese counterpart Hussein Awad, who is in China for the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)