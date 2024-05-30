Chinese VP meets Arab League chief
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul-Gheit in Beijing on Wednesday.
Han said China and the Arab countries enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, and this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.
China is ready to work with Arab countries to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two sides and the outcomes of the first China-Arab Summit, firmly support each other, continue to advance high-level practical cooperation, strengthen international coordination, promote the sustained development of China-Arab relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he said.
The Arab side highly appreciates China's long-term strong support toward the Arab countries, Aboul-Gheit said. He noted that the Arab side firmly abides by the one-China principle, and is willing to take the 10th ministerial meeting of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum as an opportunity to push the development of Arab-China relations to a new level.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets Sisi as China, Arab countries to hold conference
- Interview: China-Arab States Cooperation Forum reflects common desire to build "strong relations," says Arab League chief
- Top Chinese diplomat meets foreign guests
- Interview: China-Arab ties reach unprecedented level, says Egyptian ex-ambassador
- Chinese FM meets Sudanese counterpart
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.