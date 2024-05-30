Execution Plan 2024-2026 of CASCF adopted in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:04, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) adopted the CASCF execution plan for 2024-2026 here on Thursday.

