Languages

Archive

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Home>>

At a glance: China-Arab States Cooperation Forum

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:05, May 30, 2024

The 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum will convene in Beijing on Thursday. The following is a graphic through which you can grab some quick knowledge of the forum.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories