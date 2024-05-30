Home>>
At a glance: China-Arab States Cooperation Forum
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:05, May 30, 2024
The 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum will convene in Beijing on Thursday. The following is a graphic through which you can grab some quick knowledge of the forum.
