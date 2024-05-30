Harmony of rural harvest and urban skyscrapers in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 16:36, May 30, 2024

A harvester works in a wheat field against the background of the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

A harvester works in a wheat field against the background of the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

A harvester works in a wheat field against the background of the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

A harvester works in a wheat field against the background of the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)