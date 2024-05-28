China reaps wheat amid efforts to ensure food security

Xinhua) 08:13, May 28, 2024

Farmers drive harvesters through a wheat field in Sanjing Village of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, May 27, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- More than 60 million mu (4 million hectares) of wheat, or nearly 20 percent of the national total, have been harvested in China as of Monday evening, as the country aims to stabilize its grain output and maintain food security.

Various supports are being provided to facilitate the wheat harvest across the country, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The weather will be suitable for collecting and drying crops in the coming days, the China Meteorological Administration has forecasted.

China's grain output rose 1.3 percent year on year to a record high of 695.41 million tonnes in 2023, which was the ninth consecutive year that the country reported a grain harvest of over 650 million tonnes. The national wheat output came in at 136.59 million tonnes, down 0.8 percent.

The Chinese people seek to hold their rice bowls firmly in their own hands, and have made continuous efforts to that end.

To encourage farmers to grow grain, the central government increased the minimum purchase prices of wheat and rice in 2023, and improved grain subsidy policies for corn and soybean farmers.

"We will improve the systems for grain production, storage and processing, and take comprehensive steps to consolidate the foundation of food security," according to the 2024 government work report.

A drone photo shows farmers driving harvesters through a wheat field in Fenghuang Village in Tongyang Township, Chaohu City of east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Ma Fengcheng/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows harvesters in a wheat field in Liuzhuang Township of Queshan County, central China's Henan Province, May 27, 2024. (Photo by Gong Huajing/Xinhua)

A farmer drives a harvester through a wheat field in Letu Township of Mengcheng County, east China's Anhui Province, May 27, 2024. (Photo by Hu Weiguo/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a harvester working in a wheat field in Sanhe Township of Hongze District, Huai'an City of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 27, 2024. (Photo by Wan Zhen/Xinhua)

A farmer drives a harvester through a wheat field in Jinxing Village of Yuxin Township, Jiaxing City of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

A farmer drives a harvester through a wheat field in Dongjiazhuang Village of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, May 27, 2024. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

Farmers drive harvesters through a wheat field in Shuitun Township in Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, May 27, 2024. (Photo by Mi Shan/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows harvesters in a wheat field in Cuilou Village of Liangyuan District, Shangqiu City of central China's Henan Province, May 27, 2024. (Photo by Li Heng/Xinhua)

