Chinese premier stresses importance of summer grain harvest

Xinhua) 08:07, May 24, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a scientific research institution in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 22, 2024. Li made a research trip to the province from Wednesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

ZHENGZHOU, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for efforts to secure a bumper summer grain harvest and promote the innovative development of agriculture.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip to central China's Henan Province from Wednesday to Thursday.

During his inspection of high-standard farmlands in the city of Xinxiang, Li called for efforts to enhance cross-regional mechanized harvesting, prevent and control disasters, and prepare for summer sowing.

Minimum grain purchase prices should be utilized well to ensure farmers are able to earn money, he said.

During his tour, he also visited a seed-breeding innovation center, a food enterprise and a scientific research institution.

Efforts should be made to promote the construction of innovative platforms in the seed industry, and to strengthen support for research personnel in the agricultural sector, Li said.

He noted the importance of efforts to leverage the leading role of key enterprises and promote the coordinated development of the entire industrial chain to develop a specialty food industry.

Deepening the reform of science and technology mechanisms is an important measure to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, Li said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects high-standard farmlands in the city of Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, May 23, 2024. Li made a research trip to the province from Wednesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

