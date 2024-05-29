Red Cross China spends 97 mln USD on public welfare in 2023

Xinhua) May 29, 2024

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Red Cross Foundation (CRCF) spent 689 million yuan (about 97 million U.S. dollars) on public welfare programs in 2023, the CRCF said Tuesday.

An annual report on the CRCF has been released, providing the public with an overview of the foundation's work over the past year, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and first aid services.

According to the report, 11,603 children with leukemia and congenital heart disease received subsidies through a special assistance program, while 1,286 children with leukemia were supported with humanitarian funds.

In 2023, vision screenings were conducted for 340,000 people nationwide as part of an eye health project, and over 31,000 grassroots medical workers, including rural doctors, school doctors and primary-level healthcare providers, received professional training.

In the field of disaster relief, the CRCF initiated nine emergency responses last year. Following a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu Province last December, the foundation raised 79.55 million yuan in funds and supplies to support the relief efforts, according to the report.

The CRCF also installed 1,098 automated external defibrillators and emergency rescue machines last year, fully equipping the subways in Zhengzhou and Xiamen with these devices.

