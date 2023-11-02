Home>>
Beijing seminar marks Red Cross Society law's 30th anniversary
(Xinhua) 09:44, November 02, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- A seminar marking the 30th anniversary of the law on China's Red Cross Society was held on Wednesday in Beijing.
Cai Dafeng, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, addressed the seminar.
Cai urged efforts to faithfully implement the law and promote the high-caliber development of the Red Cross cause with Chinese characteristics in compliance with the law.
The seminar was presided over by Chen Zhu, president of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC), and attended by leading officials of relevant central Party and government departments, RCSC officials, and other relevant representatives.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese president meets Red Cross president
- China's Red Cross allocates millions to aid flood victims
- Red Cross rescuers rush to aid disaster relief in Beijing
- China's Red Cross provides emergency support for flood-stricken Chongqing
- China's Red Cross provides emergency humanitarian assistance to Malawi, Mozambique Red Cross societies
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.