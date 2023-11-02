Beijing seminar marks Red Cross Society law's 30th anniversary

Xinhua) 09:44, November 02, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- A seminar marking the 30th anniversary of the law on China's Red Cross Society was held on Wednesday in Beijing.

Cai Dafeng, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, addressed the seminar.

Cai urged efforts to faithfully implement the law and promote the high-caliber development of the Red Cross cause with Chinese characteristics in compliance with the law.

The seminar was presided over by Chen Zhu, president of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC), and attended by leading officials of relevant central Party and government departments, RCSC officials, and other relevant representatives.

