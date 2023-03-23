China's Red Cross provides emergency humanitarian assistance to Malawi, Mozambique Red Cross societies

Xinhua) 13:14, March 23, 2023

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in the form of cash to the Malawi Red Cross Society and the Mozambique Red Cross Society to support their rescue and disaster relief work, the RCSC said.

The RCSC will send 100,000 U.S. dollars and 50,000 U.S. dollars of emergency aid, respectively, to the Red Cross societies of Malawi and Mozambique, where heavy casualties and property losses have been caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The RCSC said it will continue to follow the situation and provide assistance within its capacity.

