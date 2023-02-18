China pledges more support for Malawian agriculture sector

LILONGWE, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has pledged more support for Malawi's agriculture and other sectors as the two countries step up their cooperation.

The Chinese Embassy in Malawi made the pledge in Lilongwe at the opening of a three-day program where Chinese agricultural experts provide training on rice production to over 40 senior extension workers from the country's eight agricultural divisions.

The training program is part of the third phase of the China Aid Project for Agricultural Technical Cooperation in Malawi, according to the Chinese Agricultural Technical Team.

Counsellor Zhang Chunfa from the Chinese Embassy in Malawi said at the opening on Wednesday that the project will help Malawi upgrade its agricultural technology, raise agricultural output, cut unemployment, and increase people's income.

"It is a good project that truly brings benefits, especially with the zero-tariff treatment for 98 percent of Malawian exports to China," he said.

"Under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and the Global Development Initiative, China will strengthen its partnership with Malawi under the 2063 blueprint strategic dialogue," Zhang said, adding that China will strengthen cooperation with Malawi in agriculture and other fields.

The Chinese government will make unremitting efforts to promote the economic and social development of the two countries and deepen the friendship between the two peoples, he said.

Controller of Agricultural Extension and Technical Services in Malawi Alfred Mwenifumbo thanked the Chinese government for the technical support, describing Chinese expertise as crucial, especially at a time when Malawi pursues mega-farming as one of the ways of achieving its 2063 Agenda.

"We are lucky to have the Chinese government as our partner: Agriculture is the mainstay of our country's economy, and rice is a very important chain for us for food and diversification.

"This training on rice production will help our extension workers adopt and share the new technologies with the farmers out there," Mwenifumbo said.

