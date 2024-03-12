Chinese scholar introduces nation’s human rights protection of the disabled at Human Rights Council

March 12, 2024

Zhang Mingkai gives a health and fitness lecture for residents with disability at a fitness center at Changqiao subdistrict in Shanghai. Photo: Courtesy of Zhang Mingkai

More than 7.1 million disabled people in rural China have been lifted out of absolute poverty, making a historic leap from the pursuit of subsistence poverty to the promotion of common prosperity, and China's protection and services for persons with disabilities have achieved institutionalized protection and systematic services, a Chinese scholar detailed at the annual interactive debate on the rights of persons with disabilities at the 55th session of the Human Rights Council on Monday.

The rights of persons with disabilities refer to the rights that this group should enjoy in all aspects of social life, including but not limited to education, employment, cultural life, social welfare, and environmental friendliness. The purpose is to ensure that persons with disabilities can participate in social life equally, realize their self-worth, and enjoy the same dignity and rights as other citizens, Zhou Lulu, vice dean of Guangzhou University Research Institute for Human Rights, said at the interactive debate.

In order to protect the rights of persons with disabilities, China has formulated a series of laws, regulations and policies, and has made positive practices in inclusive education, inclusive employment, and barrier-free environment construction, said Zhou.

During the speech, the Chinese scholar explained the achievements China has made in the field of protecting the human rights of the disabled. For example, a special welfare system has been established nationwide, including two subsidies for disabled people and rehabilitation assistance for disabled children.

The protection and services for persons with disabilities have changed from covering only some disabled people to full coverage of the disabled population, from temporary assistance to institutionalized protection, and from individualized assistance to regular services, said Zhou, noting that China's protection and services for persons with disabilities have achieved institutionalized protection and systematic services.

