China offers winter comfort to people in need

Xinhua) 11:19, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Local governments in China have spent 1.91 billion yuan (268.8 million U.S. dollars) on heating assistance, aiding over 4.85 million households to brave the winter chill, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said at a press conference Tuesday.

The supporting measures included providing heating subsidies for families facing difficulties, reducing or waiving heating fees, and supplying warm clothing, fuel, and other winter essentials.

Civil affairs departments nationwide have also launched a targeted assistance campaign, distributing 135,000 winter clothing and food items to help over 195,000 people in temporary difficulties get through the winter, the ministry said.

