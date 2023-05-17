China supports over 30 int'l welfare projects for disabled

May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- With the support of the Chinese government, Rehabilitation International (RI), a non-profit NGO, has launched more than 30 welfare projects benefiting people with disabilities worldwide in recent years, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

Founded in 1922, the RI is committed to safeguarding the rights and interests of disabled people and promoting their development. Zhang Haidi, the chairperson of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, now serves as the RI chairperson.

According to Zhang, the RI will hold a centennial celebration in Beijing from May 19 to 23, during which 100 representative individuals and organizations will be awarded for their contributions to the protection of disabled people's rights and interests and their integrated development.

China designated the third Sunday of each May as a national day of assisting disabled persons, which falls on May 21 this year.

