Social welfare project helps over 50,000 veterans since 2020

Xinhua) 08:41, February 02, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- A social welfare project aimed at aiding veterans in need has benefitted approximately 53,000 veterans across China since it was jointly launched by the Ministry of Veteran Affairs and several social organizations in 2020, the ministry said Thursday.

Over the past three years, the ministry, in collaboration with social organizations, enterprises and individuals, managed to raise more than 200 million yuan (about 28.15 million U.S. dollars) worth of money and supplies to assist the veterans through the project.

The ministry and its cooperating organizations jointly unveiled the project's assistance plan for 2024. According to the plan, the project will assist around 7,000 veterans of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) as well as other veterans and their family members suffering from dysaudia and eye diseases.

